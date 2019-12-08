× 2 Wisconsin teams headed to Pasadena: Badgers and Greendale band, playing in Rose Parade

GREENDALE — The 15-time state champion Greendale High School Marching Band will perform during the 131st Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020 before the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected the Greendale High School Band as one of 20 marching bands that will participate.

The GHS Marching Band scheduled a free preview concert for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. in Stephen J. Gavinski Stadium on the Greendale High School campus — open to the public. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. The band will march the fall field show and will perform both songs that will be played on the 5.5-mile parade route in California, according to a news release.

The release noted this preview event will be the 220-member band’s final Wisconsin public performance in 2019 before the Rose Parade.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Greendale High School auditorium.

The public is invited to bring new coloring books to donate at the concert as part of the Greendale Marching Band’s contribution to the Tournament of Roses BandCares program, through which bands partner with nonprofits during their visit — leading up to the parade.

The coloring books collected in Greendale will be distributed at Shriners for Children Medical Center in Pasadena.

The Rose Parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. CST.