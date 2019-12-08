‘An event like this builds relationships:’ Glendale police take kids to Kohl’s for ‘Shop with a Cop’

GLENDALE — Police in Glendale on Sunday, Dec. 8 gave children an experience they’ll never forget.

The department has taken part in “Shop with a Cop” for nearly a decade.

Officials at Parkway Elementary School chose 10 students who were paired up with officers for a shopping spree at Kohl’s. They were able to buy gifts for family members, or themselves.

“An event like this really builds relationships,” said Officer Kelly DeJonge. “The kids get to know police. They begin to hopefully trust us and see us in a positive way.”

Police said this event wouldn’t be possible without different fundraising events they hold throughout the year, as well as the support they get from sponsors.