Dane County sheriff seeks 16-year-old girl missing since Dec. 6

TOWN OF BRISTOL — Dane County sheriff’s officials asked for help locating a 16-year-old girl missing since Friday night, Dec. 6.

Sheriff’s officials said Lindsey Olson was reported missing from her home in the Town of Bristol, last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, when she was picked up by someone driving a black Pontiac, according to WMTV.

She stands 5’8″ tall and weighs 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing green Converse sneakers, and an “All Seasons Landscaping” sweatshirt, sheriff’s officials told WMTV.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact the Dane County Sheriff’s Office at 608-255-2345.