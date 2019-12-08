Passengers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Manila on October 19, 2011. The Philippine government pledged on October 19 to improve the country's main airport after it was named the world's worst following complaints of thieving staff, dirty toilets and a collapsing ceiling. AFP PHOTO/NOEL CELIS (Photo credit should read NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Dead baby found in restroom at airport in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — A lifeless baby was found in a restroom of Manila’s international airport on Sunday, the state-run Philippines National News Agency reported.
The baby, reported to be “a full-term baby girl” according to the Manila International Airport Authority, was found at about 7 a.m. local time with underwear wrapped around her neck, PNA reported.
The Authority’s medical team provided the baby with basic life support even when she was seen “with no sign of life.”
Police in Manila are investigating the incident, and the airport authority has ordered that all CCTV from Terminal 3 be reviewed.