Fox Point PD: 1 arrested, 1 sought after retail theft led to pursuit, crash in Doctors Park

FOX POINT — One person was arrested and another was sought by Fox Point police after a pursuit ended in a crash Sunday, Dec. 8 at Doctors Park.

Police said this followed a report of a retail theft at Best Buy Sunday afternoon — where electronics were stolen.

Bayside police and K-9 officers from Brown Deer, Glendale, and Milwaukee County assisted Fox Point police with the search.

Fox Point police said, “There is no indication that the public is in any danger.”

They asked that anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood to please report it immediately.