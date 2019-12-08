Green Bay Packers lead Washington Redskins 14-0

Posted 12:14 pm, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, December 8, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 08: Running back Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers rushes for a touchdown over the defense of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter of the game at Lambeau Field on December 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers hosted the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Dec. 8 — the first time ever the Redskins have played at Lambeau Field in December.

FIRST QUARTER

Washington received the opening kickoff but didn’t keep the ball long. A third-down sack of quarterback Dwayne Haskins stalled their drive after just three plays, punting to Green Bay.

The Pack put its offense into motion quickly, driving down the field in seven plays that culminated with a 4-yard Aaron Jones touchdown run.

After repeated three-and-out drives by Washington, Green Bay found the endzone again before the end of the first quarter. With 34 seconds to go, Aaron Rodgers capped off a 5-play drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Robert Tonyan.

