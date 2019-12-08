× Milwaukee Wave bounce back in St. Louis, defeating Ambush 6-1

ST. LOUIS — The Milwaukee Wave returned to their winning ways Sunday, Dec. 8 by defeating the St. Louis Ambush 6-1 at The Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri.

“This was a massive win for us after yesterday’s loss at home,” said Ian Bennett, Wave forward. “The scoreline doesn’t always dictate the game because St. Louis threw everything at us tonight. We took advantage of some opportunities that they gave us and got back to Milwaukee Wave soccer but the Ambush are certainly playing us very hard this season.”

Scoring was as follows:

1st: 3:04, St. Louis, Duduca Carvalho, 1-0 Ambush

3rd: 2:56, Milwaukee, Andrew Wiedabach, 1-1 Tie

3rd: 6:51, Milwaukee, Luan Oliveira, 1-2 Wave

3rd: 7:08, Milwaukee, Ian Bennett (Marcio Leite), 1-3 Wave

4th: 2:37, Milwaukee, Max Ferdinand (Marcio Leite), 1-4 Wave

4th: 8:27, Milwaukee, Max Ferdinand (Ian Bennett), 1-5 Wave

4th: 12:20, Milwaukee, Ian Bennett (Andrew Wiedabach), 1-6 Wave

“We feel like we are in a good place, but we, also feel that we have a lot of room to grow as a team and get better,” said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. “That’s what we’re going to focus on these next two weeks. Just working really hard and improving together.”

The Milwaukee Wave return to action Saturday, Dec. 21 at 6:05 p.m. against the Orland SeaWolves at Silver Spur Arena in Kissimmee, Florida.