× MPD: Fatal shooting near Juneau and Callahan

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to a shooting near W. Juneau Ave and N. Callahan Place — about a half-mile from Marquette University’s campus — around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 8. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, and the Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the scene.