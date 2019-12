× Police: 1 arrested after shots fired near 46th and State in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was arrested and one person was being sought by police after shots were fired near 46th Street and State Street in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, Dec. 8.

It happened around 12:45 p.m.

Investigators were looking into what led to this.

There were no injuries.

There was a similar incident around 2:30 p.m. near 22nd Street and Wisconsin Avenue — near the Marquette campus.

43.042641 -87.971036