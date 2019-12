RACINE — A detached garage caught fire Saturday night in Racine, causing an estimated $40,000 in damages.

The Racine Fire Department was called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Dec. 7 for a fire at 313 N. Memorial Dr. Authorities say fire could be seen coming through the roof of the garage’s third stall when they arrived. Firefighters had to force entry into the garage to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not yet known.