Shooting survivor sues Southern California synagogue

POWAY, Calif. — A man wounded in a shooting at a San Diego-area synagogue is suing the house of worship.

The Los Angeles Times reports Almog Peretz’s lawsuit alleges Chabad of Poway didn’t use $150,000 in federal funds meant to hire guards to protect worshipers. The suit says the synagogue didn’t have proper security despite a rise in anti-Semitic attacks nationally.

Officials at Chabad of Poway did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the lawsuit. Prosecutors have charged John Timothy Earnest with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder in the April 27 attack.