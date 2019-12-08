SE Wisconsin sees urgent need for volunteers willing to ‘donate their front seat to a cancer patient’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The American Cancer Society has an urgent need for volunteers to transport cancer patients to their appointments -- a program making a difference for those facing this challenging diagnosis.

The free rides are offered through the American Cancer Society's Road To Recovery program, as finding a reliable ride to treatment can also be a battle for some patients fighting cancer.

"A cancer diagnosis, whatever stage and whatever you have, you kind of hit rock bottom," said Shirley Delahunt, a two-time cancer survivor.

Delahunt's husband, Tom, has been firmly by her side -- driving her to countless treatment appointments.

"I think it brought us closer together," said Delahunt.

"I saw my wife go what she went through," said Tom Delahunt. "I know how much it is of a problem in terms of timing."

They now volunteer with the Road to Recovery Program -- a free service available to those who don't have a ride and cannot drive themselves.

"Volunteers donate their time and their front passenger seat to a cancer patient to help them get to the treatment that they need," said Laurie Bertrand with the American Cancer Society.

Shirley Delahunt helps arrange transportation, and Tom Delahunt serves as a driver, picking patients up from their homes and dropping them off at the hospital.

"You can see how much people need the help just to get to their patient care," said Tom Delahunt.

Bertrand said there's an urgent need in southeast Wisconsin.

"The more volunteers we can get on board and trained, the more lives we can impact," said Bertrand.

Tom and Shirley Delahunt said they're motivated to impact lives.

"It's such a wonderful cause, and it's so needed, and it worked out so well for me," said Shirley Delahunt.

"It's been very meaningful because the people do appreciate it," said Tom Delahunt.

Road to Recovery volunteers provided more than 3,300 rides to cancer patients in 2018.

CLICK HERE to learn more -- or to get involved yourself.