Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man in Beloit

Posted 6:57 am, December 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, December 8, 2019

BELOIT — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Harry Wendtland. Officials say Wendtland is believed to have dementia or some other type of cognitive impairment.

He was last seen leaving his home around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1616 Garfield Ave. in Beloit, Wisconsin. Officials say he left to get a haircut and has not returned home. He was last seen driving a red, 2004, four-door Chrysler Sebring — Wisconsin license plate number: 455-WHD — with a missing side-view mirror on the passenger-side door.

Wendtland is described as a male, white, 5’9″ tall and around 125 pounds with a gray, longer, full beard. He was last seen wearing a puffy black winter coat, dark blue sweatshirt, dirty blue jeans, blue baseball cap and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6800.

 

 

 

