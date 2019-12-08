Woman shot in car, injured on Milwaukee’s south side

Posted 8:59 am, December 8, 2019, by

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on the city’s south side.

Police say a 20-year-old woman suffered a graze wound while in a car near S. Cesar E. Chavez Drive and W. Washington Street. She and a group of people got into an altercation before the shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 8.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Authorities are searching for a suspect. If you have any information regarding these suspects, the vehicle or the crime, you are urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. You can also call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

