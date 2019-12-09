Body camera video captures moments after violent crash by drunk driver in Mount Pleasant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- A minivan mangled, a driver partially ejected, and police jumping into action. For the first time, we are seeing the moments after a violent crash in Mount Pleasant last month.

The Kenosha driver told police he had been drinking vodka the night he drove into a construction zone and crashed into an excavator. It nearly killed him.

Audio from body camera: You just don't move, stay where you are and we will do all the work for you.

Officers calmly rendered aid just before midnight on Sunday, Nov. 24 -- showing concern after the suspected drunk driver was partially ejected from the minivan he was driving. The front end of the vehicle was nearly obliterated by construction equipment. A body-worn camera showed one Mount Pleasant officer grabbing a tourniquet.

Police say the man barreled into a construction zone near Braun and Frontage Road in Mount Pleasant. The driver admitted to drinking at least "half a pint of vodka" at a friend's house before he got behind the wheel.

Despite the damage, those who responded to this scene are happy things were not worse.

Audio from body camera: I don't know how this dude is still alive. Really really bad front in damage to his car.

Police say the 45-year-old driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Court records show he has not been charged. Police say the man's driver's license was not valid -- meaning he should not have been behind the wheel.