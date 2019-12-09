Charged: Milwaukee woman accused of driving wrong way on I-43, causing 3-vehicle wreck

MILWAUKEE — 27-year-old Cherise Clark faces multiple charges for allegedly driving the wrong way on I-43 near Capitol Drive — and causing a three-vehicle crash.

Clark was charged on Monday, Dec. 9 with the following criminal counts:

Second-degree reckless endangering safety

Knowingly operate vehicle without valid license, cause great bodily harm

Bail jumping

Clark appeared in court on Monday — and the court ordered her to undergo a competency exam. That doctor’s report is due back on Dec. 30 — when Clark is set to be back in court.