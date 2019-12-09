Deff-initely Milwaukee: Inside conversation with co-founder of NEWaukee

MILWAUKEE — For many, the popular Night Market is their first introduction to NEWaukee. But over its ten years the organization has gone from a group of volunteers putting on social events to an organization with 200,000 subscribers and at the center of all of that is CEO and co-founder Angela Damiani.

In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl sits down with Angela at NEWaukee’s downtown offices off Water street. They dive into the entrepreneurial spirit of someone who started her first company at age 22. They discuss how Angela’s influence has grown from being the token millennial in different meetings to a powerful voice helping decide Milwaukee’s future and find out the role NEWaukee hopes to play in next summer’s Democratic National Convention.

