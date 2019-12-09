Leave Board Together ‘having created a beautiful, custom wood sign for your home or special event’

MUSKEGO -- Looking to create a beautiful piece of art for yourself or a loved one, but don't have the supplies and space to do it. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Board Together in Muskego -- where they provide supplies and instruction.

About Board Together (website)

BOARD Together Workshops are as inspiring as they are fun! We provide the supplies and instruction, and you leave having created a beautiful, custom wood sign for your home or special event.

Our wood sign workshops are incredibly easy to follow and can be tailored to any attendee or group. We provide an inviting and inspiring experience that even the most "un-creative" guest can enjoy.

With an ever-changing inventory of wood, stains, paints and templates, BOARD Together Workshops are fun and refreshing for our first-timers and seasoned participants.