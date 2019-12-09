Menomonee Falls School Board votes 5-2 to retire the ‘Indians’ mascot, nickname

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- The battle over the use of the "Indians" nickname in the Menomonee Falls School District is over. After weeks of discussion, the Menomonee Falls School Board voted 5-2 on Monday night, Dec. 9 to retire the "Indians" mascot and nickname.

In a previous meeting, the superintendent of Menomonee Falls School District recommended the nickname be retired at the end of the school year.

"We want our schools to be a gathering rally point for our community. Our mascot and nickname no longer meet that goal," said Superintendent Corey Golla.

Members of the community came out in support of change -- including two Wisconsin tribes.

"I`m a little shy. So I would never do anything like this. But if it's for my culture, and for my people, I will," said Isabella Skenandore, a Menomonee Falls student and member of the Menominee and Oneida Nations Tribe.

However, alumni and others have spoken in favor of the name -- and decades of school pride behind it.

"Boys who have attended Menomonee Falls High School proudly identify as Menomonee Falls Indians," said Kathi Ryczek-Ebner, a Menomonee Falls graduate and resident.

Monday night's vote will also authorize high school administrators to supervise a team made up predominantly of students -- to select the next mascot and nickname. The new choice would be used in conjunction with current school colors and the feathered "F" logo for student use at the high school.

This is a developing story.