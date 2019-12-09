Mequon, Milwaukee police investigate fatal crash on County Line Road near 76th Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON -- One man is dead after being involved in a violent car crash near County Line Road and N. 76th Street in Mequon on Monday afternoon, Dec. 9. The wreck happened just after 12 p.m. Monday.

"At this time it appears the vehicle must have turned in front of the southbound vehicle -- and a fatality, the front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene," said Mequon Police Chief Patrick Pryor.

A couple dozen first responders including North Shore firefighters, Milwaukee firefighters and both Mequon and Milwaukee police -- all responded to the scene.

"We have a recon team that's just pulling up here onsite. So they will be able to determine that as they move forward with their investigation and measurements," Pryor said.

The cause of the fatal crash is not known at this time. Two cars were involved. Three people total to taken to a hospital.

Not long after the main crash happened, a second crash happened across the street.

"Two separate accidents, the other accident was the result of the debris field I believe after the initial accident," Pryor said.

There were no major injuries reported in the second crash.