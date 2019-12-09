Winter weather advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday

Recognize this man? MPD seeks suspect in non-fatal shooting near 14th and Garfield

Posted 2:05 pm, December 9, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect wanted for a non-fatal shooting that occurred near 14th and Garfield around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 20-25 years of age, medium build with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, a possible red tee-shirt underneath and was armed with a silver handgun.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-244-TIPS.

