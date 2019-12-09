Suspect in mob theft at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets sentenced to 2 years in prison

KENOSHA COUNTY — Another member of the group accused in a flash mob robbery at the North Face store in Pleasant Prairie was sentenced on Monday, Dec. 9.

The judge ordered Clifford Fields to spend two years in prison and an additional four years of probation. This, after he pleaded guilty to the charges against him in October.

The flash mob robbery happened in July at the Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

In addition to the time behind bars, Fields was also ordered to pay approximately $27,000 in restitution — ironically, that was roughly the total value of everything taken that day.