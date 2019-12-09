MILWAUKEE -- A local business is changing lives -- and now, there's another reason to celebrate. Come inside the Friendship Bakery, Wednesday on FOX6 News at 9.
The Friendship Bakery: From baking pies to changing lives
-
O&H Danish Bakery to celebrate 70 years with ‘1-day return’ of Brandy Old Fashioned Kringle
-
O&H Danish Bakery opens its doors, shows you how its famous Kringles are created
-
October 15
-
Get ready to sink your teeth into O&H Danish Bakery’s new holiday Kringle
-
October 14
-
-
October 23
-
Jen’s Sweet Treats helps family of former Dept. of Corrections employee that was shot, killed
-
Stay-at-home dad tries to get Indiana McDonald’s to re-install baby changing station in men’s restroom
-
Despite border wall, families in two countries unite in Friendship Park
-
‘300 miles of shoreline:’ Check out the fall colors in Door County
-
-
Black Crowes are reuniting, will play all of ‘Shake your Moneymaker’ on tour next year
-
‘They keep us safe:’ Jen’s Sweet Treats delivers 3,100 cupcakes to 1st responders on Thanksgiving
-
40 different types of cookies: Get a taste of the goods at Scordato Bakery