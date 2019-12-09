× Wauwatosa police investigate armed robbery, possible abduction near Synergy Apartments

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are investigating an armed robbery and possible abduction that happened Sunday night, Dec. 8 near the Synergy Apartments.

Police say two armed, masked suspects allegedly approached a woman near the apartment complex at gunpoint, directed her into a nearby vehicle, and left the area.

The woman showed up at the Wauwatosa Police Department around 1 a.m. Police say she is safe and not seriously injured.

The two suspects are also accused of robbing an innocent bystander who happened to be in the area during the abduction.

No arrests have been made.

At this time, police do not believe this was a random act.

“We do not feel the public is in any danger related to this incident. This is an ongoing investigation,” said the Wauwatosa Police Department.