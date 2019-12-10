× 1 in custody following police pursuit in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody Monday night, Dec. 9 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. It started around shortly after 8 p.m. near North Avenue and MLK Drive.

According to police, officers observed a driver disregard a red traffic light — and veer around a vehicle in the left lane as it turned eastbound.

Officers activated their lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop. However, the driver failed to stop and accelerated.

The vehicle continued westbound on North Avenue, clipping a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of 7th Street and North Avenue.

A vehicle pursuit ensued — which lasted approximately 2.3 miles. In the area of 6th and State, the vehicle appeared to have suffered a mechanical failure. At that time, the driver exited the still-moving vehicle and fled on foot.

The fleeing driver was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.