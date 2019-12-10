× Baby white rhino gets name, frolics in mud at San Diego zoo

SAN DIEGO — A white rhino born last month at San Diego Zoo Safari Park has been named Future for what the baby represents to rhino conservation worldwide.

Zookeepers say the calf is bonding with her mother and frolicking in mud puddles.

Future is the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the park and the second conceived through artificial insemination.

Officials say the zoo births using frozen sperm are part of efforts to develop knowledge needed to save a subspecies called the northern white rhino. Only two currently remain and both are female.