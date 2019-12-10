× Carol Burnett will be The Riverside on May 11 for ‘An Evening of Laughter and Reflection’

MILWAUKEE — Award-winning actress and best-selling author Carol Burnett will be at The Riverside Theater on Monday, May 11 for “An Evening of Laughter and Reflection.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at The Pabst and Riverside Box Offices.

Burnett will take questions from the audience and show video clips from her shows in a format that harkens back to the legendary openings of The Carol Burnett Show where her studio audience had an unfiltered opportunity to engage Burnett with questions and receive spontaneous answers.

“I love the spontaneity of these evenings,” said Carol. “I never know what anyone is going to ask, or say, or do, so it keeps me on my toes!”