Christmas cookies: How to make them healthier, so you’re not filled with guilt

MILWAUKEE -- The holidays are surrounded with sweets -- like Christmas cookies! Clinical nutritionist, Paige Welsh, joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how we can make them healthier, so you're not filled with guilt.

Cassava Flour “Sugar” Cookies

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups cassava four

1/2 tsp sea salt

1/2 tsp baking soda

2/3 cup grass-fed butter or ½ cup avocado oil

1/2 cup pure maple syrup

1 TBSP vanilla extract

Directions:

Preheat over to 350 degrees F (after dough has been chilled) Using a mixer or food processor, beat the butter/oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. In a separate bowl, whisk the cassava flour, sea salt and baking soda. Add the dry ingredients to the wet and beat until combined. Chill dough in the fridge for an hour or two before handling to make rolling easier. Dust a large sheet of parchment paper with flour and pat down the dough into around circle. Sprinkle with flour, and place another piece of parchment paper on top. Use a roller to roll out the dough to ¼ inch thick, and cut into desired shapes and place on a greased baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until golden brown on the bottom. Cool completely before frosting.

Santa Hat Brownies

Ingredients:

1 cup creamy almond butter

1/2 TBSP melted unrefined coconut oil

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 pastured eggs

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 TBSP coconut or almond flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup chocolate chips (I used Lily’s stevia sweetened)

Coconut whipped topping

Organic strawberries

Directions:

Preheat over to 350 degrees F and line a muffin pan with liners. Spray the inside of the liners with nonstick cooking spray to prevent sticking. Combine the almond butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, coconut sugar, vanilla extract and eggs until smooth and well combined. Fold in ¼ cup chocolate chips into the batter. Fill each muffin liner ¾ of the way full with batter. Bake for 13-18 minutes or until inserted toothpick in middle comes out clean. After the brownies have cooled, smear frosting on top of the brownies and add a strawberry on top.

Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Ingredients:

1.5 cups creamy almond butter

3/4 cup cacao powder

6 TBSP stevia powder or monk fruit powder

1/2 cup pure maple syrup or coconut sugar

2 pastured eggs

1/2 cup chocolate chips (I used Lily’s chocolate chips)

5 drops edible grade peppermint essential oil

Directions:

Preheat over to 350 degrees F. Mix the almond butter, maple syrup/coconut sugar, cacao powder, peppermint essential oil and egg until smooth. Add in chocolate chips and scoop the dough into 1-inch balls. Drop dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Bake for 10-12 minutes and let cool completely.

Chocolate, Coconut Macadamia Nut Tart

Crust Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1 ½ cups almond flour

2 TBSP unrefined coconut oil

1/4 tsp sea salt

2 TBSP pure maple syrup

Coconut Milk Ganache:

1 can unsweetened coconut cream

12 oz bittersweet chocolate

1 tsp vanilla extract

Topping Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup raw macadamia nuts, coarsely chopped

Pinch of sea salt

Directions: