PEWAUKEE -- Wisconsin's largest indoor light display is back for another season and celebrating its 24th season with some new features. Brian Kramp spent the morning getting a behind the scenes look at Country Christmas.

About Country Christmas (website)

Country Christmas, Wisconsin’s largest drive-through Christmas lights display, is proud to celebrate 24 years of Christmas tradition. Open at 5 pm daily November 29 - December 1 and December 6 - December 31, 2019. Country Christmas features over a million-holiday lights festively displayed along a mile-long trail that winds through the woods. And when you’ve finished your trip through the trail, leave your vehicle behind and visit Christmas Village and The Streets of Bethlehem. Christmas Village is home to our spectacular, working model train display as well as a concession area to purchase refreshments. Streets of Bethlehem is where you will be amazed by the near life-size Fontanini nativity display, a replica of the one found at the Vatican.

2019 Admission Pricing: