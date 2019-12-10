Fire damages apartment building near 29th and Highland, cause under investigation

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment fire near 29th and Highland late Monday night, Dec. 9 in Milwaukee. The fire broke out shortly before midnight.

When crews arrived on the scene they found fire on the third floor of the building. Residents were already starting to evacuate.

“We had an apartment fire on the third floor of the apartment behind us. It’s three-story, multiple-family apartment building, maybe 16-20 units per floor,” said MFD Battalion Chief Schuyler Belott.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to the unit where it started — limiting damage to the bottom two floors.

“We had a fire on the third-floor apartment on the east side of the building near the rear, very deep building, so made for some challenges in laying out our hose line just with the extended lay, so there’s a little delay in time with these larger buildings that create additional challenges for us,” said Belott.

Officials say most residents will be back in their apartments later today.

No injuries have been reported.