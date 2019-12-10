Have you started your holiday shopping? Top toys you can get the little ones in your life

MILWAUKEE -- We're getting to that final push to finish up your holiday shopping. Phil Kelley joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the top toys you can get the little ones in your life.
The 2019 Top Toys include:
- Nerf Elite Titan
- Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle
- LEGO City Deep Space Rocket and Launch
- Ride N Chomp Crocodile
Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit is nearly 50 inches tall and offers three configurations. The set is easy to set up and the innovative vertical track secures against the wall with 3M Command Strips.
- Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Printer
- Poopsie Unicorn Crush
- Monopoly Voice Banking game
- Paw Patrol Super Paw Team Jet
- Treasure X Alien Hunters
- Nintendo Switch Lite
For every $200 spent in toys now through Dec. 28, customers can earn a $30 mPerks coupon for additional holiday savings.
