Have you started your holiday shopping? Top toys you can get the little ones in your life

MILWAUKEE -- We're getting to that final push to finish up your holiday shopping. Phil Kelley joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the top toys you can get the little ones in your life.

The 2019 Top Toys include:

Nerf Elite Titan

Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle

LEGO City Deep Space Rocket and Launch

Ride N Chomp Crocodile

Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit is nearly 50 inches tall and offers three configurations. The set is easy to set up and the innovative vertical track secures against the wall with 3M Command Strips.

Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Printer

Poopsie Unicorn Crush

Monopoly Voice Banking game

Paw Patrol Super Paw Team Jet

Treasure X Alien Hunters

Nintendo Switch Lite

For every $200 spent in toys now through Dec. 28, customers can earn a $30 mPerks coupon for additional holiday savings.

