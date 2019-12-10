× Milwaukee Admirals outshoot Rockford IceHogs 56-14, but fall in overtime

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Goalie Kevin Lankinen stopped 55 shots to lead the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 overtime win over the Milwaukee Admirals Tuesday at BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Admirals put a season-high 25 shots win goal in the third period and outshot the IceHogs 56-14. It was the first time the Ads had recorded 50 or more shots in a game in over 14 years. The last time was November 23, 2005, in a 3-1 win at San Antonio.

Milwaukee finally scored to tie the game on the team’s 50th shot of the night. A video review was needed to show the Lukas Craggs tipped the puck across the goal line at 12:46 of the third frame. It was Craggs’ second goal of the season. Jeremy Davies and Laurent Dauphin recorded the assists.

The IceHogs earned the win when Anton Wedin shot the puck from the left circle into the net at 1:02 of the overtime session.

Milwaukee outshot Rockford 19-2 in the first period. The 19 shots were a new season-high, until the third period of the game, while the two shots allowed are the fewest the team has allowed in a period this season, and that number was matched in the third.

Milwaukee held a 31-11 advantage in shots on goal after two periods, but the IceHogs had the only goal. Brandon Hagel scored a power-play goal when he backhanded a rebound into the net at 6:41 of the second period.

The Admirals return home to host the Chicago Wolves at UWM Panther Arena Fri., Dec. 13.