MPD Officer Prince says ‘nay’ to any more time on Milwaukee’s streets

December 10, 2019

MILWAUKEE — After 19 years of faithful service to the City of Milwaukee, Officer Prince is saying “nay” to any more time on the streets.

Prince, a mounted patrol horse, is hanging up his saddle and riding off into the sunset. By sunset, we mean a private stable where he will receive lots of apples and sugar cubes.

A Facebook post for the MPD Mounted Patrol Foundation says the 22-year-old horse retired on Tuesday, Dec. 10 — and will be cared for by his partner of 15 years, Milwaukee Officer Steven White (yellow striped coat).

