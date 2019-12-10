× Packers, Bears meet for the 200th time in a game you’ll see only on FOX6

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers welcome the Chicago Bears to Lambeau Field on Sunday, Dec. 15. It’s a game you can see only on FOX6.

Sunday will mark game No. 200 in the NFL’s oldest rivalry. According to Packers.com, Green Bay holds a 98-95-6 edge in the series, which includes two playoff games (1-1). Green Bay looks to sweep the regular-season series between the two teams for the 15th time in the last 26 years (since 1994) and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons.

The Packers have won nine of the last 11 meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field. Green Bay has won six of the last seven contests against Chicago. Each of the last four matchups between the two teams has been decided by a touchdown or less.

Sunday is the start of a run of three straight divisional games to finish the regular season for the third time for the Packers since the NFC North

was formed in 2002 (2006, 2016).