MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning, Dec. 10. It happened around 1:30 a.m. near Sherman and Florist.

Three people were wounded as a result of the shooting. There is no word on their condition, however, all three are expected to survive.

After the shooting, the victims were found near 39th and Meinecke as well as 60th and Calumet.

Police are searching for a known suspect.