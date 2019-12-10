Statewide Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old man missing from Green Bay area

Posted 7:45 pm, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, December 10, 2019

DE PERE — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for John Meyers, 83.

Officials say Meyers was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the VA Clinic in Green Bay. The only other place Meyers was going to go was to Costco to get gas. Meyer’s wife contacted the VA Clinic at approximately 3:45 p.m. after Meyers had not returned home

Meyers is described as a male, white, 5’10” tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has green eyes, white short hair, a tattoo of a palm tree on his left forearm, a tattoo of a heart with the words “mom and dad” on his right forearm.

Officials say Meyers was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, and a black winter jacket. He is driving a gray Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license 592-URN.

Anyone with information is asked to call De Pere Police Department at 920-339-4078.

