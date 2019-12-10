US Navy: Flight training suspended for Saudi students

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 06: A general view of the atmosphere at the Pensacola Naval Air Station following a shooting on December 06, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. The second shooting on a U.S. Naval Base in a week has left three dead plus the suspect and seven people wounded. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Navy says flight training has been suspended for about 175 Saudi Arabian students at three bases in Florida in the wake of the deadly shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer on Friday.

Navy Commander Clay Doss says classroom training is going on, and flight training for other students will resume. He says it’s not clear how long the flight stand-down for the Saudi students will continue.

A Saudi student shot and killed three military members and injured eight others at a Pensacola naval base.

