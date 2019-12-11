× ’12 Days of Strays:’ Friends of MADACC reduces adoption fees for cats, dogs from Dec. 12-23

MILWAUKEE — Friends of MADACC is subsidizing adoption fees of cats and dogs currently in MADACC’s care during Dec. 12–23, 2019 as part of the 12 Days of Strays promotion. Some exclusions do apply, including Pre-Select dogs and animals in foster care or offsite.

According to a press release, the fee structure for cats, kittens, dogs and puppies will match the date. For example, all adoption fees on Dec.12 will be $12, on Dec. 13 they will be $13, and so on, through Dec. 23 when adoption fees will be $23. Standard adoption fees for cats typically range from $25-200 and for dogs from $50-450.

“Friends of MADACC is committed to providing animals in MADACC’s care with opportunities that will get them out of the shelter and into loving homes as quickly as possible,” said Friends of MADACC President Kelly Oyler. “This promotion will allow us to bring adoptable pets and their new families together sooner this holiday season.”

All adoptable animals have been or will be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, dewormed and given flea treatment (if necessary) before going to their adopted homes.

MADACC’s adoption hours are 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Interested adopters can view adoptable animals at MADACC and fill out an Adopter Profile at www.madacc.org/adopt/