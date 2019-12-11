× 2 Wisconsin men indicted for roles in illegal prostitution operation in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY — A federal grand jury indicted Michael Siegel, 52, and Scott Hoeft, 40, for offenses related to the operation of the Hardware Store — a since-closed strip club in Cylman, Wisconsin.

The indictment, announced Dec. 10, lists two counts.

The first count (count one) alleges that Siegel, an owner of the club, and Hoeft, a former bartender and manager at the club, conspired with each other and others to use the facilities to promote, manage and carry on prostitution activity between 2009 and 2018.

The second count (count two) alleges that Siegel made false statements to law enforcement investigating human trafficking in April 2018.

The indictment alleges that, as part of a criminal conspiracy, Hoeft, Siegel and others:

Hired and employed dancers willing to perform sex acts — including women that they knew were working for pimps;

Sent text messages and used Facebook Messenger to communicate with dancers and pumps; and

Allowed customers to use credit cards to pay for lap dances and champagne rooms and to obtain cash-back to pay dancers directly for sex acts.

Robert Hughes, special agent in charge of the FBI Milwaukee Field Office, said in a statement:

“The collaborative efforts of the FIB working closely with our law enforcement partners makes it possible to bring offenders to justice who work for pimps who victimize women, often forced by violence into the unlawful act of prostitution.”

If convicted of count one, Siegel and Hoeft face up to five years in prison. If convicted of count two, Siegel faces up to eight years in prison. Each count carries a maximum fine of $250,000.