55K+ pounds of frozen breakfast burritos recalled because they could contain plastic

FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 55,000 pounds of breakfast burritos shipped nationwide were recalled on Tuesday, Dec. 10 because they could contain pieces of plastic.

The impacted products, frozen, not ready-to-eat breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese were produced by Ruiz Food Products Inc. out of Florence, South Carolina, on Oct. 15.

The 3.38-pound value pack contains 12 individually wrapped 4.5-ounce El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage, and Cheese with a best if used by date of Jan. 15, 2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The products bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code.

These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service of three consumer complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the product.

Officials said as of Tuesday, there had been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Please check your freezer for these products, and do not consume them. They should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.