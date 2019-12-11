All Fizzed Up: Get ready to celebrate the return of summer in the tastiest way possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Get ready to celebrate the return of summer in the tastiest way possible! Sara Peronto joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us all about Wisconsin's first-ever hard seltzer event "All Fizzed Up."

Limited VIP Tickets are $65.50, which include 6:30 PM event admission and (15) 3 oz. drink sample tickets while General Admission tickets are $45.50 with 7:30 PM event admission and (10) 3 oz. drink sample tickets. Attendees also receive a commemorative pint glass and keepsake photo.

About All Fizzed Up (website)

Hard seltzer, the star low-carb beverage of 2019, has taken the liquor industry and Wisconsin by storm. Both hardcore lovers and casual drinkers of this fizzy, boozy beverage are invited to attend Cleveland’s first-ever hard seltzer event, ALL FiZZED UP on Friday, March 28th, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at the historic Turner Hall Ballrom. Attendees will explore offerings by more than 25 hard seltzer companies from all over the world and 100+ varieties of hard seltzer to taste. In addition to sipping your favorite hard seltzers and discovering new go-to’s, ALL FiZZED UP will offer awesome live entertainment, plus the area’s best food trucks and local vendors. Handcrafted cocktails and assorted wines, beers and ciders will also be available. Limited early bird tickets go on sale soon at ALLFiZZEDUP.com. Limited VIP Tickets are $60 ($65 after early bird), which include 6:30 p.m. event admission and (15) 3 oz. drink sample tickets while General Admission tickets are $40 ($45 after early bird) is 7:30 p.m. event admission and (10) 3 oz. dink sample tickets. Attendees also receive a commemorative pint glass, keepsake photo and enjoy live entertainment and games throughout the night. The average hard seltzer fan has only sampled a small percentage of the wide variety of offerings on the market. Come to ALL FiZZED UP to taste-test and discover new favorites!