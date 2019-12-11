‘Brightens everybody’s spirit:’ Christmas came early for patients at the Milwaukee VA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Christmas came early for patients at the Milwaukee VA. The veterans got a special delivery from members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

"It's nice to give back to the community and support the veterans who served before we did," said Cory Shmauz, 128th Refueling Wing.

Members of the 128th Fueling Wing and other volunteers filled gift bags for each patient. They including everything from bags of popcorn to handmade thank you cards from schools across the area.

"A lot of little things add up, I think," said Shmauz.

In only an hour, all of the bags were filled and they went into delivery mode.

"I'm Corey from the 128th Air Refueling wing here in Milwaukee. I want to wish you a Merry Christmas and happy holidays," said Shmauz.

Army veteran Daniel Thelen is grateful for all of it, but he does have a favorite.

"Probably the socks. They're supposed to be really good socks I heard," said Daniel Thelen. "It brightens everybody's spirit. It really does. It makes you feel good inside."

All the gifts were donated by different organizations in the community.