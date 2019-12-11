Crews unable to rescue manatee with tire wrapped around its body

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WESH) — Wildlife officials and a team from SeaWorld were at Blue Spring State Park on Tuesday, trying to capture a manatee that has a bicycle tire wrapped around its body.

Officials spent hours attempting to the net the manatee, at one point capturing it and several others. They said as they were releasing the other manatees, the one they were attempting to net managed to swim away.

Officials said the manatee likely moved into the St. Johns River.

Officials said they will return to search again when conditions change and the manatee is likely back at Blue Spring State Park.

For now, officials said the manatee does not appear to be ill.

When rescue teams find the manatee the tire will need to be surgically removed and there are concerns about infection.

The manatee has been at the park with the tire wrapped around its body for a couple of months, but crews have yet to capture it.

Officials said they believe the manatee became entangled as a juvenile and when it grew the tire tightened around it.

When temperatures are warmer, manatees tend to stay in the St. Johns River. They move to the warmer waters of Blue Spring State Park when temperatures drop.