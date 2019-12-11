Dish to bring and share: Holiday appetizers using cheese and cranberries 3 ways

MILWAUKEE -- 'Tis the season for holiday parties! If you're looking for a dish to bring and share -- Angelica has three for you to choose from.
Baked Cranberry & Brie in Bread Bowl
Courtesy: Feel Good Foodie
Ingredients:
- 1 round loaf of bread
- cooking spray
- 1 wheel of brie, triple cream, top of rind removed
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
- 2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Slice off the top quarter of the bread. Place the wheel of brie (top rind removed) on top of the bread and use a knife to trace a circle around it. Scoop out the inner circle of the bread.
- Place the bread on the baking sheet. Spray cooking spray on the outside of the bread. Cut slices all around the edges of the bread, about 1-2 inches apart. Be careful not to cut all the way down. This will create removable slices for eating after it's baked.
- Place the brie in the empties out bread crevice. Add 1/2 cup of cranberry sauce and sprinkle with thyme, and bake in the oven about 25 minutes, or until the bread is toasted and cheese is melted.
- Serve immediately while cheese is melted.
Cranberry Brie Bombs
Courtesy: Delish
Ingredients:
- 1 wheel of brie, rind removed
- 1 tube of biscuit dough
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce
- 4 tbsp melted butter
- 1 tsp chopped thyme leaves
- Dash of sea salt
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Cut brie into 1 inch cubes.
- Slice each biscuit in half to create to thin rounds. Dollop a small spoonful of cranberry sauce onto each round and top with a piece of brie. Bring up edges of dough and pinch to seal. Place seam side-down on baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, whisk butter, thyme and salt until combined. Brush over rolls.
- Bake until dough is golden, about 20-25 minutes.
Cranberry & Brie Tartlets
Ingredients:
- Package of miniature phyllo pastry shells
- 1/3 cup cranberry sauce
- Orange zest
- 1 wheel of brie, rind removed
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place shells on prepared baking sheet.
- In a small bowl, combine cranberry sauce & orange zest. Cut brie into small bite-sized pieces. Place 1 piece of brie into each pastry shell, topped with about 1 tsp of cranberry sauce.
- Bake for 5-10 minutes, until cheese begins to melt. Serve immediately.