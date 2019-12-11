Dish to bring and share: Holiday appetizers using cheese and cranberries 3 ways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 'Tis the season for holiday parties! If you're looking for a dish to bring and share -- Angelica has three for you to choose from.

Baked Cranberry & Brie in Bread Bowl

Courtesy: Feel Good Foodie

Ingredients:

1 round loaf of bread

cooking spray

1 wheel of brie, triple cream, top of rind removed

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

2 tbsp fresh thyme leaves

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Slice off the top quarter of the bread. Place the wheel of brie (top rind removed) on top of the bread and use a knife to trace a circle around it. Scoop out the inner circle of the bread. Place the bread on the baking sheet. Spray cooking spray on the outside of the bread. Cut slices all around the edges of the bread, about 1-2 inches apart. Be careful not to cut all the way down. This will create removable slices for eating after it's baked. Place the brie in the empties out bread crevice. Add 1/2 cup of cranberry sauce and sprinkle with thyme, and bake in the oven about 25 minutes, or until the bread is toasted and cheese is melted. Serve immediately while cheese is melted.

Cranberry Brie Bombs

Courtesy: Delish

Ingredients:

1 wheel of brie, rind removed

1 tube of biscuit dough

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

4 tbsp melted butter

1 tsp chopped thyme leaves

Dash of sea salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut brie into 1 inch cubes. Slice each biscuit in half to create to thin rounds. Dollop a small spoonful of cranberry sauce onto each round and top with a piece of brie. Bring up edges of dough and pinch to seal. Place seam side-down on baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk butter, thyme and salt until combined. Brush over rolls. Bake until dough is golden, about 20-25 minutes.

Cranberry & Brie Tartlets

Ingredients:

Package of miniature phyllo pastry shells

1/3 cup cranberry sauce

Orange zest

1 wheel of brie, rind removed

Directions: