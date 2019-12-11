Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- If you're driving when it snows, you probably feel safer knowing that the roads are plowed, right? But did you know that there is a good chance those plows being used were manufactured right here in Milwaukee? Brian Kramp spent the morning at Douglas Dynamics.

About Douglas Dynamics (website)

Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability.

