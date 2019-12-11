Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out game against Pelicans due to sore right quad

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play against the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night, Dec. 11 due to soreness in his right quadriceps.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is out (right quad tendon soreness) for tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/JefVADArgV — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 11, 2019

The Bucks are 11-1 on their home court. Milwaukee is 15-3 when allowing 100 or more points.

The Pelicans are 2-9 on the road. New Orleans ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 15.8 fast break points per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 3.4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 56.4 percent and averaging 30.9 points. Pat Connaughton is shooting 50.2 percent and averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.