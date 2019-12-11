× Ice skating at Milwaukee’s Red Arrow Park opens Dec. 13

MILWAUKEE — The outdoor ice-skating season will open at “Slice of Ice” — the ice-skating rink at downtown Milwaukee’s Red Arrow Park, Friday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m.

Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director Guy Smith and District 5 Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson announced that skaters may enjoy free Pepsi products, while supplies last on the rink’s opening day.

Slice of Ice is free to use for skaters with their own ice skates, and skate rentals are available in the warming house for $7 per pair for ages 17 and under or $9 per pair for adults.

Thanks to WaterStone Bank, the Polar Pal toddler-sized skating supports will be available again this year for a $1 rental fee and $5 refundable deposit or photo ID. ADA Ice sleds for people with limited mobility will be available for free use when requested 24 hours in advance.

Slice of Ice will be open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.–11 p.m.; Sunday–Thursday, from 11 a.m.–9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, from 11 a.m.–8 p.m.; and Christmas Day, from 2–11 p.m. Hours will be extended during the holidays.

The complete season schedule and school field trip information is available HERE or by calling 414-289-8791.