It’s tea time: See how much you know about the hot drink, get some tips for making your own at home

MILWAUKEE -- Could you use a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season? Perhaps you should take a break for afternoon tea? Sheena Pitts the lead tea server at the Pfister Hotel joins Real Milwaukee with more on the experience they offer -- and some tips on making a great cup of tea at home.

About Afternoon Tea (website)

Enjoy a respite from the bustle of daily chores and briefly return to a gentler era. We have created an experience that will surely become a treasured memory for you and yours. Guests enjoy a tableside tea blending, presented in all–silver service by a Pfister Tea Butler while learning about each variety of tea, the origins, unique flavors, effects on mood and health, blending options and perfect pairings. The afternoon tea menu is complete with fresh scones, sandwiches, and pastries.

The Afternoon Tea experience at The Pfister hotel is unlike that of any other hotel. On the 23rd floor lounge of the Pfister, you will be surrounded by panoramic views of Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. Treat yourself to a relaxing afternoon of grand elegance in our Milwaukee tea room. We are proud to offer Rishi Tea, harvested in the world’s most renowned regions and headquartered right here in Milwaukee. Enjoy the delightful sounds of live musical accompaniment each day. Enhance your experience with our selection of sparking wines.