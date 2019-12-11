Jim Sullivan announces run for Milwaukee County Executive

MILWAUKEE — — Milwaukee County Child Support Services Director Jim Sullivan, an attorney and former state senator, announced his candidacy for County Executive during a news conference at the Milwaukee County Courthouse Wednesday, Dec. 11.

“Working as the Director of Milwaukee County Child Support Services, where I lead an effort to ensure that children have the tools to succeed, has inspired me to grow our successes and tackle even more issues facing our residents,” said Sullivan. “I will sit down with the County Board, local leaders, legislators from both parties, the Governor, and most importantly, the people of Milwaukee County to ensure Milwaukee gets its fair share of revenue from state government so that Wisconsin’s largest county can operate in a strong, sustainable manner that helps more of our residents prosper.”