‘Life is fra-gee-lay:’ WisDOT highway signs feature nod to ‘A Christmas Story,’ a holiday classic

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation got into the Christmas spirit with less than 15 days to go until the big day — sharing a photo of a festive highway sign on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

The sign was a nod to “A Christmas Story” — a holiday classic.

It read: “Life is fra-gee-lay. Slow down.”

Drive safely! Life is fra-gee-lay is a reference to the film, A Christmas Story. Come to think of it, it's actually a film about safety. Highway safety (changing a flat tire); electrical safety (don't overload outlets); and firearms safety (don't shoot your eye out). Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/RKRMnqOatS — 511WI (@511WI) December 11, 2019

In the movie, Mr. Parker brings home the infamous leg lamp, and notes that the box says, “Fragile,” which he takes to mean, “Fra-gee-lay,” which, “Must be Italian!” Mrs. Parker quickly corrects him, noting, “I think that says FRAGILE, dear.”

This wasn’t the first time WisDOT officials have tried to help drivers get into the holiday spirit.

On Thanksgiving, highway signs in Wisconsin read: “Arrive later to the in-laws. Slow down.”

The day before Thanksgiving, signs read: “You are not a turkey. Don’t drive basted.”

On a snowy Halloween 2019, signs read: “Hocus pocus, drive with focus.”